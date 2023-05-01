Mark E. Weckwerth, age 60, of Hudson, WI, passed away on April 28, 2023 at his home in Hudson.
Mark was born on October 26, 1962 in Stillwater, MN to Florian "Weck" and Maxine "Max" (Lindstrom) Weckwerth. He graduated from Hudson High School, the class of 1960.
Mark was passionate about motorcycles, and enjoyed going for drives and road trips any chance he could. He was a master pool player and appreciated time spent at his parent's cabin in Northern Wisconsin. He cherished time spent at his home and socializing with his many friends.
He is survived by his dear friends, Krista (Randy) Borst and her daughter, Kendra Filla and Kay Cote, and her daughter Maria (Sean) O'Brien; along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Florian and Maxine Weckwerth.
Graveside Service for Mark will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Houlton Cemetery in Houlton, WI. Celebration of Life held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Village Inn Sports Bar, Grill, and Pizzeria, 723 6th St. N, Hudson, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Hudson Lion's Club (Hudson Lions Club, P.O. Box 691, Hudson, WI 54016) and the Hudson Ambassadors (P.O. Box 1012 Hudson WI).
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.