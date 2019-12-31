Age 91 of Stillwater, MN. Passed away suddenly on December 28, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert. Survived by her children, Dave (Robyn), Greg (Sue), Pat (Judy), and Chris “Toots” (Desiree); 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Tim Bell; and sisters-in-law, Jeannette Bell, Marcella Lantz, and Susie Ste. Marie. Interment will be at a later date at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Bayport, MN.
