Marjorie Arndt

Marjorie Louise Arndt, age 92, longtime resident of St. Mary's Point, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 12, 2022 at her home.
Marge was born on January 16, 1930 in Grand Rapids to William and Louise (Hedtke) Cords. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School and continued nursing training at Minneapolis General Hospital, and later at Lakewood College and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Marge was united in marriage to Rolland Arndt on August 19, 1961 at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, and the couple was blessed with five children, Alan, Kevin, David, Cherilynn, and Jennine. Marge owned and operated the Sugar Plum House, a candy store and bakery that was located in Stillwater before moving to Woodbury. Making and decorating beautiful wedding cakes for her clients delighted her and she loved her chocolate more than any of her customers.
Marge was extremely caring and she always wanted to help others. She volunteered a lot of her time to meals on wheels, the Senior XYZ's, Scouting, and was an EMT with the Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department. Marge enjoyed traveling the world with her husband Rolland and their friends, and they were both members of the Ullr Ski Club. Marge's faith in God was very important to her and she was passionately devoted until the end. She was a charter member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, and enjoyed participating in bible studies. She was fond of playing Bridge and creating breathtaking landscapes with her flower gardening. Marge was strong willed, but in the best way possible.
Marge will remain in the hearts of her children, Alan (Claudia), Kevin (Tammy), David (Ann), Cherilynn, and Jennine Lundquist; 7 grandchildren, Kevin, Bryan (Haley), Julian, Fiona, Tiffany, Russell, and Kendra; great-grandchildren, Lola, Jack, and another baby girl on the way; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rolland; daughter-in-law, Treston; grandson, Gordon Lundquist; her parents; and sisters, Kathlyn May and Muriel Cords.
A memorial service to celebrate Marge's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 14107 S. Hudson Rd, Afton, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private family interment.
Memorials preferred to Shepherd of the Valley Church, the Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Dept. and the Alzheimer's Association.
