Marion passed away on March 6, 2021. Born in Afton, Minnesota on November 6, 1924, Marion was the oldest of five children on the family farm in Afton. As a child, she once saved her brother from a charging bull by aiming a rock right at the bull’s forehead. She married Robert Glasbrenner on May 28, 1942 and they had two daughters, Sandra and Nanette. Marion and her husband were active in Memorial Lutheran Church in Afton. Her husband died in 1987 and Marion began the second half of her life in a variety of roles at Memorial Lutheran, including helping to organize the annual Strawberry Festival every June. She was an expert at hulling strawberries. Kind, compassionate, and loyal, Marion also helped grieving families by coordinating food after funerals, greeting parishioners before church services, and making sure altar flowers were fresh and beautiful. You might say that the church was Marion’s second home. She fiercely loved lutefisk and baking cookies and cinnamon bread. She adored her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. As her granddaughter explained, “She loved easily and once she loved you there was nothing that could change that.” Marion is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Quang) and Nanette (John); her sisters, Carlene and Iona; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Kim, Matt (Julie), Marnie (Ted), and Christian (Bailey). She thought her two great-granddaughters were the best thing that ever happened. Unfortunately, she did not meet her great-grandson in person due to COVID, but they talked frequently via FaceTime. The family plans a private graveside service this week and will host a larger community service at Memorial Lutheran Church when it’s safe to do so.
