Marion A. Glasbrenner 1924-2021 Marion, 96, passed away on March 6, 2021. Born in Afton, Minnesota on November 6, 1924, Marion was the oldest of five children on the family farm. She married Robert Glasbrenner on May 29, 1942 and they had two daughters, Sandra and Nanette. Marion and Bob were active in Memorial Lutheran Church in Afton. Bob died in 1987 and Marion began the second half of her life in a variety of roles at the church. Kind and compassionate, Marion helped grieving families by coordinating funeral luncheons, greeting parishioners before church services, and making sure altar flowers were fresh and beautiful. She also helped organize the Strawberry Festival every June. She loved lutefisk and baking cookies and cinnamon bread. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marion is survived by her daughters Sandra (Quang) and Nanette (John), grandchildren Kim, Matt (Julie), Marnie (Ted), and Christian (Bailey), great grandchildren Ella, Carlie and Sheppard, her sisters Carlene and Iona, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She and her nephew Keith had a special relationship. It was something she cherished and we are grateful for his time with her. A service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Lutheran Church of Afton. Lunch will be served following the service. Memorials preferred to the church.
