Marilyn Ann Jacobson

Marilyn, age 89 of Stillwater, passed away December 16, 2022 at Lakeview Hospital, from influenza, with her family by her side.
Marilyn was born on September 14, 1933 in Scandia, MN, the daughter of Anton and Evelyn Turnblad. She loved jigsaw puzzles, playing Scrabble, reading mysteries, watching ice skating, spending time with her family in person and on the phone, and the MN Twins baseball team.
Marilyn retired from Consolidated Lumber Co. and Lakeview Homecare. She was recommended by many for her excellent hospice skills.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Dale (Daisy) Jacobson, brothers Ronald Turnblad and Charles Turnblad, sister-in-law Jodi Davis, first husband Ellsworth Fisher, and her parents.
Marilyn is survived by her children Roger Fisher (Linda) and Joleen Graven (Joe); grandchildren Reed Simonton (Melissa), Tracie Simonton, Trent Simonton (Brittany), and Nathan Fisher; great grandchildren Riley, Hailey, Kaiden, Brooke, Brodie, Forrest, and Liv; brothers Randolph Turnblad (Dorothy), David Turnblad (Barb), and Richard Turnblad; God daughters Cinda Wickman and Shelly Schillaci; special friend Ann Lemon; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Service Wednesday, April 26th at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stillwater, 609 5th St. South, Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, funeral at 11:00 AM, with luncheon to follow at the church. Burial at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater.
