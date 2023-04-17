Marilyn Ann Jacobson

Marilyn, age 89 of Stillwater, passed away December 16, 2022 at Lakeview Hospital, from influenza, with her family by her side.

Marilyn was born on September 14, 1933 in Scandia, MN, the daughter of Anton and Evelyn Turnblad. She loved jigsaw puzzles, playing Scrabble, reading mysteries, watching ice skating, spending time with her family in person and on the phone, and the MN Twins baseball team.

