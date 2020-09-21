Marie Elaine Konu, 86, of Cloquet and New Richmond, WI, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her daughter’s home in New Richmond where she has lived the last several years. She was born on July 3, 1934 in Cloquet, the daughter of Elmer and Elaine Blomster. Marie was a 1952 graduate of Cloquet High School. She worked at Northwest Paper in Cloquet prior to her marriage to Kenneth Konu on August 18, 1956 in Esko. Marie was a homemaker raising their five children and enjoyed doing day care in her home. She was a very active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cloquet. Marie enjoyed cooking, baking and always welcomed the neighborhood children to be a part of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; son, Scott; grandson, Jackson Pearson and nephew, Andy Lamminen. Marie’s happy, joyful personality will be deeply missed by her children, Mark, Sara (Terry) Dorr, Eric (M’Liss) and Bruce; grandchildren, Amie, Andrea, Maria, Bob, Stuart, Monica, Elias, Isaac, Kendra, Josie and Ben; several great-grandchildren; her sister, Kay (Steve) Strand and daughter-in-law, Kristi Konu. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service, Friday, September 25, 2020 in Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Cloquet. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Cloquet. A card or note of condolence for the family may be sent c/o Atkins-Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. To leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com.
