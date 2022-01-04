Marguerite "Marge" Kohl, age 89, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully January 1, 2022.
Marge was born June 24, 1932 in Stillwater, MN to Lewis and Mavis Linder. She married Robert Kohl on June 24, 1950 in Hudson, WI.
Preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, three brothers; son, Paul; and granddaughter, Laurie (Heinke) Snyder.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 71 years, Robert; children, Garry Kohl, Nancy (Gary) Heinke, and Jim (Kim) Kohl; daughter-in-law, Debbie Kohl; grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Leaf, David (Kristie) Heinke, Jeff Kohl, and Carissa (Max) Cowgill. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.
Service Saturday, January 8, 2022, 1:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private interment Fairview Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to CrossWinds Community Church or the Alzheimer's Association.
