1942-2020 Margaret (Day) Schmidt, age 78, of Lake Elmo passed away on August 30, 2020. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s memory are suggested to Sisters of Charity-BVM; St. Vincent De Paul, or a charity of your choosing. Memories and condolences to the family may be shared online at: www.simonetfuneralhome.com

