Margaret "Peggy" Van Ort

Margaret Van Ort, age 91, of Oak Park Heights.
Peggy was born June 24, 1930, in St. Paul, MN and passed away peacefully on October 16, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond & Helen Walsh, husband William, son Matthew, grandson John Henry, sister & brother-in-law Helen & Malcolm Faust, brother & sister-in-law Ray & Jane Walsh, and sister-in-law Barbara Mueller.
She is survived by her brother Richard (Carole) Walsh; children Michael (Jeanne), Maureen Hatteberg (Bruce), Mark, Margaret Thron (Tom), Michelle Ray (Tom), Maria, Mary Kollander and daughter-in-law Holly; 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A beloved wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Her strong faith, commitment to her family, warm smile and friendly personality, along with her constant kindness and compassion for others will be greatly missed.
Service Friday, October 22, 2021, 11 a.m. at Bradshaw Celebration Of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Inver Grove Heights.
Our many thanks to the wonderful staff at Boutwells Landing and Presbyterian Homes for mom's continuum of care over the past 13 years. Your kindness and compassion will forever hold a place in our hearts.
Family kindly requests masks be worn and COVID-19 safety protocols observed.
Memorials preferred to Boutwells Landing or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Mom, rest in peace and love.
