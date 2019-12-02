Margaret Nimmo (nee Jacobson), longtime resident of Afton, MN, died at home in the care of her family on Nov. 14, 2019, at the age of 83. Margaret was born in Chicago in 1936 and grew up in Marshalltown, IA. She married Keith Nimmo in December of 1956 before completing her Bachelor’s degree at Iowa State University in May of 1957. In the following years, Keith’s work for the 3M Company brought them to Afton, MN, where they settled and raised their family. Margaret was devoted to her family and took special delight in her grandchildren. She loved music, reading, crosswords and puzzle solving, gardening, travel, and especially the company of her friends and family. Margaret is survived by her children Jean Rosenthal (Thomas), David Nimmo, Anne Nimmo, and Susan Palm; as well as her siblings Peter, Eric, and Sara Jacobson. Her grandchildren David, Michael, Kate, and Aaron, and many nieces and nephews also survive her. She is predeceased by her husband, Keith Nimmo; her parents Westin and Betty Jacobson; and her sister, Kathy Jacobson. A memorial service will be held on December 7th at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 485 Jacobs Lane, Hudson,WI. A second gathering of friends and family will meet at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th Street, Hudson, WI at 3:30 p.m. to remember Margaret and commemorate her presence in their lives. Light refreshments and fellowship will follow. All are welcome at both events. Private interment will follow at a later date.
Margaret Nimmo (Nee Jacobson)
Loving mom, grandma, and sister
