Margaret "Marge" N. Johnson

Margaret “Marge” Johnson, 72, of Menahga, MN, died May 25, 2021. She was born in Alaska on August 30, 1948, to the late Jason and Sanda Setzer. Margaret married the late Richard Johnson Jr. of Stillwater, MN on September 9, 1966. For the next 22 years, she raised her three children and worked at the Stillwater Public Library, then Washington County Social Services. In 1988, Margaret and Richard moved to Menahga, MN, where she worked for Hubbard County Social Services until she retired. Margaret was an avid gardener who found great joy in the outdoors. She spent time bird-watching, researching her genealogy, and taking photos of all the moments she wanted to preserve. Margaret held a special place in her heart for her dogs, Darby and Fred, who were both animal shelter rescues. Margaret was a kind person who enjoyed the small things in life. She was the heart of her family and she will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her. Margaret is survived by her sister Gail Severtson of Somerville, AL; brother Avery Setzer of Texas; sister Robyn Setzer of Maplewood, MN. Additionally, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Chris Campbell of Havelock, NC; son David Johnson of Hudson, WI; daughter and son-in-law, Bethanee and Mark Hailstone of Park Rapids, MN. Margaret had six grandchildren, Miranda Hailstone, Hannah Johnson, Tasia Campbell, Noah Johnson, Margaret Campbell and Eliza Johnson. She also had one great-grandchild, Samuel (Campbell) Simmons. Burial will be at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Nevis, MN on August 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. Anyone who wishes to honor Margaret is requested to make a memorial donation to Headwaters Animal Shelter, 901 Western Ave. S., Park Rapids, MN 56470.
