In Loving Memory of Jean who died peacefully on Jan. 23, 2022 at the age of 90. She said to tell everyone she "loves them" and "Top o' the morning."
Jean loved her family above all; she enjoyed traveling, music, St Patrick's Day, her 4th of July parties, playing darts, fishing, and sitting by the fire at her lake home. She lived her life to the fullest and was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack, whom she spent 62 cherished years of marriage; parents, Sylvester and Margaret Quinn; and brother, Richard Quinn.
Jean is survived by seven children, Jim, Linda (Joe) Huseby, Bob (Nita), Connie (Tony) Glyzinski, Barb (Mark Dunwoody), Mary (Brian Longseth), Bill (Heather Dugan) and sister in-law, Elaine Quinn. Jean was a wonderful grandmother to nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the 3rd Street Post, 103 3rd St. S., Stillwater, MN on Saturday, February 19th from 2:00 until 5:00. Memorials are preferred to the American Stroke Association.
