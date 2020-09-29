Margaret Anne (Dietz) Tschida

Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.