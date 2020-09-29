Margaret Tschida, age 84 of Frederic, WI and formerly from Stillwater, MN, passed away peacefully September 27, 2020 at United Pioneer Home in Luck, WI after fighting Alzheimer’s. Preceded in death by parents Roy and Margaret Dietz; her sister and brother-in-law Mary Jo (William) Ward and her son Michael Joseph Tschida. She is survived by husband of 65 years, Richard Tschida; sister Debbie (Garrett) Conover; children Linda (Kevin) Hallen, Rickie (Nola) Tschida, David (Nikki) Tschida, Pamela (Mark) Senich and Robert Tschida; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Graveside Service at later date. Memorials preferred to Alzheimers Association.
Margaret Anne (Dietz) Tschida
Loving Wife, Sister, Mother, Aunt
