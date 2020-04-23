Marcia Ann Paskeuric (Zoller)

Age 85, of Stillwater MN, passed away April 20, 2020. Preceded by parents, Greg and Ida Zoller; sister and brother in-law, Elaine and Marv Richert. Survived by children, Jodi Stebe (Pasquale), Dee Mack, Michael Paskeuric (Sophia Pham); grandson, Jake Mack; nephews, Rod Richert (Pat) and Mark Richert (Claire); also caring friends. Marcia was a long time member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She faithfully and happily attended morning daily Mass. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the staff at Croixdale, Boutwell’s Landing, and Lakeview Hospice where Marcia resided for the past 17 months. Services will be held at a later time.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.