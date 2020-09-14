“Marcie,” a long-time resident of Afton, Minnesota and recent resident of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed peacefully on September 5, 2020. Marcie, the only child of Raymond and Edith (Forsman) Larson, was born March 20, 1925 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was united in marriage with Chester Aronson, Jr. in St. Paul on June 15, 1946. Marcie spent most of her professional career as a kindergarten teacher in the Afton-Lakeland school district. Marcie is survived by her son, Steve (Nancy) Aronson of Afton MN; and daughter, Christine (Dean) Vaughn of Marshalltown, IA; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents in 1973, her husband, Chet in 2014; son, Robert Aronson in 2015; and her six-year-old daughter, Vicky in 1963. Interment services for Marcie were held by her family on Saturday, September 12 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Afton. A celebration of life will be held when all can gather. In the meantime, cards and condolences may be mailed to: the family of Marcie Aronson, c/o BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN 55082. Memorials in Marcie’s honor have been established at Memorial Lutheran Church and Lakeview Homecare and Hospice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.