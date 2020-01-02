Lynne Peterson, age 56 of Bayport, passed away on December 31, 2019. Lynne was surrounded by her family when she passed away peacefully at her home. She fought a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Preceded in death by her parents, Helen and John Tahtinen and her brother, George. Lynne is survived her loving husband of 21 years, Tony; her children, Michelle “Mitch”, Cheyenne and John; her siblings, Bob, Tom, Susan and Tim; and by many other relatives and close friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10 at St. Mary’s Church, 423 5th Street S., Stillwater with a visitation one hour prior to Mass. Visitation 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery.
