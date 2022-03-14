She is survived by her husband Tom; children, Christopher (Robert) Foster-Schmidt, Mae (Tim) Nies and Elizabeth Foster; mother, Shirley Saulsbury; nieces, Robbie Adams and Laura Walton.
She was preceded in death by father, Toby Saulsbury, and sister, Jan Barnum.
Lynn was born on November 19, 1947, to Shirley and Toby Saulsbury in Harlingen, Texas. On July 24, 1970, she was united in marriage to Tom Foster in Pharr, Texas. They lived in Alaska for four years. She taught at the University of Alaska and played for the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra.
In 1974, they moved to Minnesota where Lynn attended the University of Minnesota and received a Master of Fine Arts degree in 1977. They later moved to Stillwater where she taught music and piano while continuing her professional music career by performing with the Valley Chamber Chorale, among others, as an accompanist for thirty-four years before her retirement in 2013.
Lynn was defined by what she loved best: family, friends, music, dogs, and gardening.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18. 2022 at Ascension Episcopal Church, 214 N Third Street, Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be one hour prior, followed by inurnment at Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater.
