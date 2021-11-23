Lyle Norman Scheel, age 74, of Brainerd, passed away peacefully at his home on November 19, 2021, after several months of illness.
Lyle was born on September 27, 1947, in Stillwater to Norman and Esther (Waldo) Scheel.
Lyle is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Susan; sons: Tim (Christine), Craig (Rochelle), David (Heather); seven grandchildren, Nick (Shelby), Justice, Anna, Dillon, Ellie, Mandy and Timmy.
Lyle is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Ryberg.
A memorial service for Lyle will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.