Louis Brochman, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 21, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Mary; brothers, William, Lawrence, and Richard; sisters, Jen Evert and Margaret Brochman. Survived by sons, Mike (Cheryl), Kevin (Carolyn), and Mark; daughter, Linda Williams (Reggie); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Joreen); sister, Elizabeth Brochman; many nieces and nephews; partner, Bette George; former wife, Mary Lou Brochman. Founder of Brochman Blacktopping, he also worked for Washington County Highway Department. Avid golfer, bowler, hunter, fisherman, and maker of agate tables. Lifetime member of Eagles Aerie 94. US Navy Veteran, USS E.A. Greene. Service Tuesday, December 3, 4 p.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Special thanks to Lakeview Hospice.
