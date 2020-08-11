Died April 25, 2020 Born in Stillwater Taught school in Ogilive, administrative assistant and guidance counselor for St. Paul Public schools. Formerly of No. St. Paul, resident of Woodbury. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Korean war veteran, kidney donor to daughter Suzanne, youth and high school coach. A man of great faith who loved God, family and country. He excelled as a pole-vaulter and track and field for University of St. Thomas. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and gardening. Survived by wife Bette Jayne (Youso) Haak; children, Christopher (Alesia) Haak, Nicole (Steve) Nelson, Suzanne (Todd) Miner; 14 grandchildren; one great grandchild; sibling David (Marilyn) Haak; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Margaret and Louis Haak; brothers James and Mark since his death. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, August 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 15th St., Oakdale with Rosary in church at 10:10 AM and Eulogy 10:25 a.m.. Immediately following, cemetery burial will be held at Old St. Mary’s cemetery, Helen St., North St. Paul. Lunch following at American Legion Post #39 in No. St. Paul, all are welcome. Memorials for Mass and to the Haak Educational Scholarship fund at Transfiguration school and church. Sandberg Family Funeral Home 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
