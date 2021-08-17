Lorna Parker, age 78, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Lorna was born in St. Paul, the daughter of the late Don and Josephine Raschke. Lorna grew up in Mahtomedi, MN and graduated from Mahtomedi High School in 1960. After marriage, she moved around for a time during her husband Allan’s service in the United States Navy, ultimately settling in Hugo, MN to raise her family. Although Lorna worked as a childcare provider and at Anderson Party Supplies, after her boys were grown, she was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed the simple things most. She was her sons’ biggest fan, attending all their sporting events growing up, followed by attending all the games she could for her grandchildren. Later in life, as a proud resident of Stillwater, she became a mainstay of every home game of Ponies Baseball and could be heard cheering and coaching perhaps a little too loudly from the stands. Lorna’s eyes sparkled when playing the slots or fishing for walleyes. She loved being photographed with the prized catch, even if it wasn’t the “one” she reeled in. Her eldest sons are avid outdoorsmen, and she would proudly share stories of the excursions and bounties to anyone that would listen. Most days you could spot Lorna taking drives around town with her husband, Al, and their dog, Charlie, sitting down by the river, or in the front of their home welcoming any conversation that would come her way. She loved to make people smile and relished the banter of these special moments. Lorna loved the time spent with her family and most of all her grandchildren who loved to playfully tease their grandmother. Surviving are her husband, Allan Parker; her children, Randall (Peggy) Parker, Carl Parker, Michael (Darcey Holloway) Parker; grandchildren, Ashley (Sean) Deneweth, Kyle Parker, Tyler Parker, Sara Parker, Evan Parker, Aaron Parker, and Grace Parker; step-grandchildren, Ethan Holloway and William Holloway; great-grandchildren, Brecken, Jackson, and Rhodes Denewith; siblings, Mayea Harris, and Kathy (Jerry) Steurnagel, and Larry Raschke; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Don and Josephine Raschke; sister, Vickie Raschke; sister-in-law, Kathy Raschke; daughter-in-law, Lavonne Parker; and brother-in-law, Jan Raschke. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.BradshawFuneral.com. Celebration of Lorna’s Life 1PM Monday, August 23 at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Burial to follow at St. Mary of the Lake in White Bear Lake. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the Hospice Care team at Lakeview Homecare & Hospice for the outstanding care Lorna received during her battle with cancer, we are grateful to call you friends.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.