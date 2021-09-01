Lorna passed away after a short illness August 28, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of the St. Croix Valley who leaves behind a long legacy. Lorna is preceded in death by her husband, David F. Lutz; grandson, Cole Lutz; sister, Ruby (Loren) Croone; and brother, Marvin Radke. She is survived by her sons, David J., Robert, James (Sharon), Marvin (Basia) and Charles Lutz; grandchildren, Clinton (Sarah), Matthew (Jessica), Robby, Jessica, Deanna, Andrew, Erica, Adam (Gina), Alyssa, and Nick; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Audry Radke, Loretta Johnson, Shirley and Diana Lutz; and a host of other loving family and friends. Visitation Thursday, September 8 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater). Funeral Service Thursday, September 9 at 11:00 AM at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH (609 - 5th Street South, Stillwater) with visitation one hour prior. Interment Withrow Cemetery. Special thanks to Courtney and the entire care team at Lakeview. Please direct memorial donations to the American Cancer Society.
