Loretta "Laurie" Marie (Burrell) Swanson, 85, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully, on August 21, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim; sister Wilma (Leonard) Luoma; children Gary (Mary) Swanson, Jim Jr. (Kim) Swanson, Paul (Maggie) Swanson. Also survived by grandchildren Brenda (Tony) Studt, Lisa (Jon) Nelson, David (Jennifer) Swanson, Kyle (Rebecca) Swanson, Christopher Swanson, Robin Swanson and Marina Swanson; seven great grandchildren, Zoe and Reagan Studt, Kira and Austin Nelson, Audrey and Calvin Swanson, Declan Swanson and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Everett and Marie Burrell and four brothers and two sisters.
Throughout her life, Laurie was challenged by and enjoyed raising her three boys, cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, home decorating and being with her grandkids and great grandkids. Laurie spent time working at the Stillwater Clinic, Stillwater High School and Lake Elmo Bank. In her retirement years, Laurie became an accomplished artist having her artwork displayed in numerous art galleries and shows.
The presence of her love and kindness will continue to be felt by her family and those whom she loved and in particular, her very special friend of over 40 years, Onallee Serier.
Many thanks to the staff at Croixdale in Bayport, Gables at Boutwells Landing in Stillwater and Lakeview Hospice Care in Stillwater.
A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the Boutwell Foundation at Boutwells Landing, 5600 Norwich Parkway, OPH, MN 55082.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.