Loretta "Laurie" Marie (Burrell) Swanson, 85, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully, on August 21, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim; sister Wilma (Leonard) Luoma; children Gary (Mary) Swanson, Jim Jr. (Kim) Swanson, Paul (Maggie) Swanson. Also survived by grandchildren Brenda (Tony) Studt, Lisa (Jon) Nelson, David (Jennifer) Swanson, Kyle (Rebecca) Swanson, Christopher Swanson, Robin Swanson and Marina Swanson; seven great grandchildren, Zoe and Reagan Studt, Kira and Austin Nelson, Audrey and Calvin Swanson, Declan Swanson and many nieces and nephews.

