Loren Richert, age 72, of Afton, MN, passed away peacefully December 29, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease. Preceded in death by parents, Tony and Helen (Lewerer) Richert; son, Paul; and grandson, Stephan Cedarbloom. He will be sadly missed by wife, Cheryl; children, Cyndi (Jamie) Grenier, Christy (Brad) Koller, Jeffrey (Katrina) and Jason; grandchildren, Ben Cedarbloom, Callie & Hollie Koller, Emma Calleja, Kylee Richert, and Leighton Richert; brother, Andrew; daughter-in-law, Judy Richert; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Private family service will be livestreamed Saturday, January 9, 2 p.m. at www.stpeterafton.org.

