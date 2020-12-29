Lois Peterson, passed away peacefully December 28, 2020. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin. She is survived by her sons, Rory, Greg, MJ; daughters, Marcy, Julie, Jill, Jodi; grandchildren, Justin, Jeremiah, Mac, Brianna and Melissa; many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. She touched the lives of many while working at Cub Foods in Stillwater. Private Family Service. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association act.alz.org/donate Livestream of service will be available on Lois’ obituary page at www.BradshawFuneral.com on January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m.

