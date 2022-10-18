Lois Jean (Eckard) Kohns, age 87, of Stillwater, MN passed away peacefully at Lakeview Hospital on October 17, 2022 surrounded by her children.
Preceded in death by parents, Rowena Florence (Bruns) and Elmer Dana Eckard; brothers, Bob Eckard, Larry Eckard, and Don Eckard; her loving husband of 55 years, Richard (Dick) Sylvester Kohns.
Survived by brother, Marv Eckard; children, Kathy Kohns, Mike (Nancy) Kohns, Karen (Bob) Carlson, Karla (Brad) Johnson, Konnie (Shawn) Helwig; many grandchildren; great-granddaughter; plus many friends and relatives.
Lois was born on October 27, 1934 in Milford, Iowa. She graduated from Nebraska State College in Wayne, Nebraska and received her teaching certificate. She taught at Immaculate Conception Church in Cherokee, Iowa. She married the love of her life on February 8, 1958. They started their family on an 80 acre farm in Cherokee where they raised five children. The family moved to Stillwater, Minnesota in August of 1976. They restored a 1913 English Tudor home and filled it with antiques and many collections. Lois opened up her home to thousands of visitors, sharing her love of Santa Claus as "SHE BELIEVED." She enjoyed painting, puzzles and playing games. She will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Church of St. Michael, 611 S 3rd St., Stillwater, MN with visitation from 9-10 a.m. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport.
