Linda Amrein, age 76 of Stillwater, MN passed away after a three-year struggle with dementia.
Linda's life was a sonata of service to people and nature wherever she went.
Linda Amrein, age 76 of Stillwater, MN passed away after a three-year struggle with dementia.
Linda's life was a sonata of service to people and nature wherever she went.
She was predeceased by her sister Virginia Mae Fergueson.
She is survived by brother-in-law Rev. John Fergueson of Kirkland, WA, niece Susan (Fergueson) Holihan of Redmond, WA, and nephew Dan Fergueson of Tacoma WA.
A memorial service will be held October 15 at 2 p.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Stillwater. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are welcome.
Linda was born on June 10, 1946 in South Haven, MI to Elma Rae Lundy and Louis Carl Amrein. Her father "Louie" managed the Everett Piano Company, but Linda loved horses over music. She attended Albion College and went on to earn a degree in Physical Therapy including an internship at the Mayo in Rochester, MN. She practiced in southwest Michigan before moving to Stillwater in 1986 and joining Courage Kenny Center. In her career of 45 years she helped thousands recover from and manage physical challenges. Linda herself thrived on challenge, whether at home or abroad. Birding in Norway or Nova Scotia, on pilgrimage in Wales, caring for orphans in Guatemala, skiing in Colorado, hiking in the Porcupine Mountains: she traveled light and often solo, happy to meet and enjoy strangers. One year she learned mandarin to help a friend with her toddler travel home to China. She kept a 24-year streak of Christmas bird counts and cycled across Minnesota 20+ times with the MS TRAM ride, raising thousands for those in need. The more Linda lived, the more generous she became. She served a dozen years on the Washington County Parks Board and in nearly every volunteer role in her Church of the Ascension. She helped found and guide Last Sunday Supper, a monthly home-cooked dinner which served those in need for 18 years before closing due to Covid. Linda donated freely, whether to the nearby United Way and St. Croix Watershed Research Station or faraway global disaster relief, a new innovative charity or her beloved MPR. She handed cash to anyone down on their luck and patiently abided friends who questioned her. Linda was quietly routine in the most extravagant and loving way. She would have wanted a shorter obit and would probably find grammar errors in this one. We will always miss her.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.