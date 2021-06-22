Lin passed away on June 17, 2021. Lin grew up in the St. Croix Valley and attended Stillwater High School and the College of St. Catherine. She was employed by the telephone company for 37 years. She brought her creativity to her gardening and cooking and loved sharing it with her family and friends. Lin was preceded in death by parents, Chester and Ruth Gerrish. Survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Kurt; devoted sister, Sandy Asher; nephews, Adam and Nathan Isdahl and niece, Melissa Stephan. Private family service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Minnesota State Horticultural Society.
