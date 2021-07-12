Lillian L. Warner

Lillian was born March 29, 1942 and passed away on July 10, 2021. Preceded in death by infant son, Michael. Survived by husband, Paul of 56 years; children, Pamela (Joseph) Austgen, Teresa Warner, Paul Jr (Denise), and Thomas (Becky); grandchildren, Stephanie (Anders), Ashley, Tyler, Emma, Mikey, Paul III, Opal and Cole; three sisters and one brother. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at CHURCH OF ST. CHARLES, 409 N. Third St., Bayport. Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment St. Michaels Cemetery, Bayport.
