Lila Mae Chiconis, age 93 of Bayport, Minnesota, passed away peacefully March 1, 2023.
Lila was born October 25, 1929 in Hudson, Wisconsin to Oscar and Hedwig "Hattie" (Bodesheimer) Haugen. She grew up on the family farm in Burkhardt, Wisconsin, later moving to Hudson. Lila was united in marriage to Arthur Chiconis in 1947, and the couple was blessed with six children and made their home in Bayport.
Lila understood grace, she had incredible strength and believed all people are worthy of love. She was a woman of faith and devoted her life to her family and friends.
Lila will remain in the hearts of her children Terry McGrorty, Mike (Pat) Chiconis, Barb (Al) Gramenz, Susan Lange, Jody (Todd) Swenson, and Tami (Benjie) Fennern; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur; granddaughter Kristina Gramenz; son-in-law Mark McGrorty; her parents Oscar and Hattie Haugen; siblings Alice Kordosky, Bernice Noreen, Ella "Penny" Young, Harold Haugen, Raymond Haugen, Olive Brande, Violet Johnstad, and Daryle Haugen.
According to Lila's wishes, a private family service will be held.
