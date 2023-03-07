Lila Mae Chiconis, age 93 of Bayport, Minnesota, passed away peacefully March 1, 2023.

Lila was born October 25, 1929 in Hudson, Wisconsin to Oscar and Hedwig "Hattie" (Bodesheimer) Haugen. She grew up on the family farm in Burkhardt, Wisconsin, later moving to Hudson. Lila was united in marriage to Arthur Chiconis in 1947, and the couple was blessed with six children and made their home in Bayport.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.