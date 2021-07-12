Les Leider, 65, beloved family man and friend, passed away surrounded by his family on March 20, 2020 in Palm Springs, California after a 10-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Les’ family and friends are holding an upcoming service on August 6th at Bradshaw in Stillwater. Visitation 3:30 p.m., service 5:30 p.m. Friends, colleagues, and acquaintances are welcome. He had a large and friendly personality and a smile and a joke for everyone he met. Les grew up in Oak Park, Michigan, then after graduating from Michigan State, and receiving a Master’s of Healthcare Administration at St. Louis University, he made his permanent home in Stillwater, Minnesota with Jan Hallstrom. Les was a loving husband and father, and was always sharing his good (and sometimes unique) sense of humor. He was proud of his work helping build, redesign, and improve hospitals across the nation as a healthcare consultant for over 25 years. He was the son of Eileen and Irven Leider. Please go to https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/lesleider/journal for more information.
