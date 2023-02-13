LeRoy, age 81, of Hugo died Friday, February 10, 2023 at his home of 48 years.
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. LeRoy graduated from Harding High School. He attended Eagle Brook Church for 20 years. LeRoy worked at NSP for nearly 30 years. He then went on to open an upholstery shop for 20 years which he dearly loved.
LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Louise Lundstrom.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jean; three daughters, Deborah (Steve) Paetznick, Laura (Chris) Fischer, Theresa (Tom) Corwin; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Dick) Johnson; nephew, Ricky (Amy) Johnson and family; special kitty companion, Sabrina; and many other relatives and friends.
Celebration of LeRoy's Life 11am Saturday, March 11th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and their caring staff, the EMS, and Family Means of Washington County.
