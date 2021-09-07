Leroy Joseph Loida, Jr.

Leroy Joseph “Tigger” Loida, Jr. age 62 passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 with family by his side at Mayo Oakridge in Osseo, WI, after having esophageal cancer surgery and having suffered numerous complications of pneumonia and bacterial infection. Leroy was born Sept. 29, 1958 in Stillwater, MN to Leroy J. and Marlene C. (Dezeller) Loida, Sr. As a family they moved to the Connorsville, WI area in 1971 on a small farm, loving the country life. He attended Boyceville High School and later attended Menomonie High School. Leroy worked for Ideal Door, McMillan Electric Company, Son’s Tools, the Grain Master and later at Specialty Pallet in Boyceville where he was a line lead. Leroy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing pool and hanging out with friends, especially Donny (his buddy) and Kelly Smith. Leroy is preceded in death by his mother Marlene and sister Bonnie Weiss. Leroy is survived by father Leroy J. Loida Sr., sister Patricia Roettger, twin sister Lorri Loida, sister Brenda (Ron) Edgemon, brother Brian (Kris) Loida and sister Theresa (Marty) Hughes. Aunt Sandy Borndale. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, Sept, 9, 2021 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI. Father John Long will officiate. Burial in Tiffany Cemetery Boyceville, WI.
