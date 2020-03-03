Lenie passed away peacefully February 29, 2020 at St. Andrew’s Village. A celebration of Lenie’s life will be held in the spring. Full notice to follow.
Service information
May 9
Interment following funeral service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Fairview Cemetery
6373 Osgood Ave N
Stillwater, MN 55082
6373 Osgood Ave N
Stillwater, MN 55082
