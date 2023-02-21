Lee, age 83 of Stillwater, passed away in the comfort of his home on February 20, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and his loving wife, Sandy.
Lee is survived by his daughters, Linda (Jeff) Casbeer and Mary Jo (John) Beckman; grandchildren, Nick (Nickie) Rodriguez, Cassandra (Matt) Jantosik, Jordan (Cassidy) Rodriguez, Caitlin (Dan) Klein, and Amanda (Richard) LaVasseur; great-grandchildren, Lily, Bella, Rylan, Brady and two more expected this year.
Lee was a longtime dedicated employee of Miller Excavating who took great pride in his work. He was a friend to all. A man strong in his faith. Patriarch of his loving family, and the keeper of all handy-man knowledge. He loved spending time with his family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed bingo nights with the family, great-grandchildren's sporting events, road trips and crazy family birthday get togethers.
Service Monday, February 27, 2023, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. A luncheon will follow the service. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.