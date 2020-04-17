Lee is survived by his father, William “Bill” Hjelmgren; children, Evelyn (Kerry) and Ross (Pamela); grandchild, Esther; sisters, Janet (Doug Cox) and Ruth (Jay Theriault); and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joan. Lee was deeply loved by his family and his many friends. His beautiful soul and generous spirit were felt by all whom he met. Lee loved his children and grandchild with an intense heart. They were his joy. His final job was in service as school bus driver for children with special needs. Lee’s intuitive understanding and gentle care for his riders were his mission. Most of Lee’s working life was spent as a master mechanic. He was devoted to his work and how his efforts would help others. From his home garage, he spent many hours building street rods and fixing friends’ and families’ vehicles. Lee lived his life in gentle service to others in a quiet and understated way; in the many kindnesses and acts of generosity shown to his community of AA, in taking prisoners out for a meeting and coffee, or making the best corned beef suppers for his many friends. If anyone ever needed him, he was always there. Lee will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service of Lee’s Life will be held at a future date, pending the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.