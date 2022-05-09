Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, Friend, and second Mother to many. LaVonne passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, May 2, 2022.

She was born May 24, 1937, in Greenbush, MN, the daughter of Peter and Applone Schires. She graduated from Saint Catherine's University and worked as an O/B RN for many years at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater.

LaVonne is survived by her children, Michelle, Shannon, Shawn, Todd, and Brian (Nichole); grandchildren, Nicole (Tequilla), Marissa (Chris), Lisa, Brylen, Timmi, Sydney, and Foster; great-grandchildren, Nikya and Gracelynn; sister Helen (Len); and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the Church of St. Michael, 611 S. Third St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Inurnment will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Bayport.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.