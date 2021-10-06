Kristin A. Harvieux (Stoll)

Kris died peacefully on October 4, 2021 just two weeks after entering hospice in a graceful concession to cancer. She was 74.
A graduate of Stillwater High School Class of 1965 and Hamline University's Class of 1969, Kris earned a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology and made her career both as a licensed therapist and Senior Social Worker for Washington County, having an immeasurable impact on many, especially children and foster care providers. She was an early riser and always had a patient and non-judgemental ear for friends who needed someone to listen or advise, no matter the hour.
Kris was known not only as kind, generous, wise, and accepting, but also an obsessed gourmet cook. If there was a tribe in Denmark who simply did not know how to cook for fewer than 50, then it was from those people that Kris descended. Her kitchen was laden with cakes, cookies and any occasion elicited an invitation. "Your birthday is coming up," she'd say "What should I make for dinner?" She might bake a chocolate cake, though she preferred lemon. With her family, she made hundreds of round aebleskiver pancakes for New Year's brunch and thousands of Christmas cookies. Most butter shortages are directly attributed to the Harvieux Cookie Day.
Kris loved Elvis, Julia Child, Lake Superior, first-rate mysteries, her family, and feeding anything that moved, though not necessarily in that order. She was a 5'2" tall blonde and rarely found a chair the right height.
For her next life, she requested long legs, dark hair and a voice like Whitney Houston's, so watch out for her. She'll have kringle.
Kristin was preceded in death by her parents, Phyllis and Al Stoll.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, James Harvieux, daughter Maren Harvieux, grandsons Wyatt and Emmett Smith, sister Susan (Joe) Jacoby, niece Cady Jacoby and several foster daughters and daughters by choice, along with more friends than we can count.
Visitation Sunday, October 17, 2 - 4:00 P.M., with a time of sharing at 3:00 P.M., at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to these dog rescues: mnhumane.org, cocosheartdogrescue.org or lightshinerezdodgs.org. An additional celebration of Kris's life will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.