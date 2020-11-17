Konrad Koosmann, passed away on November 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by wife, Cindy of 45 years; daughter, Missy Koosmann King (Bill); grandsons, Cody King (Stephanie) and Austin King (Jazmin); great granddaughter, Nadia; son, Guy Hawkinson (Jamie); great grandson, Olli; and loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He retired after 37 years with the Soil & Water Conservation District as district manager. He was dedicated to helping people. He just completed a 7 year hydrology study on flooding issues in Provincetown, in Fort Myers, Florida and successful in identifying solutions to protect Provincetown where he resided part of the year. His first love was family and his passion was bow hunting white tail deer. He was known for his sense of humor, and he was loved by everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed. Service 1 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Visitation one hour prior to the service (masks are required). The service will be livestreamed at bradshawfuneral.com on Konrad’s obituary page. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix.
Konrad S Koosmann
Age 77, of Stillwater, MN and Fort Myers, FL
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.