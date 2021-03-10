Kenneth Reuben Smith, age 82, of Oak Park Heights, MN passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Quartzsite, AZ. Kenny was born on March 30, 1938 in Brown County, WI to Alvin and Mildred Smith. He was the fifth of eight children. He married Judy Schelander on February 24, 1962 in Bayport, MN. He passed away just one day short of their 59th wedding anniversary. Kenny served in the 82nd Airborne from 1957 to 1959. He worked as a skilled welder and heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Boiler Makers Union and Operating Engineers. He started his own business “Smith Welding” in 1979 and retired in 2006. After his retirement, he and Judy spent their winters in Quartzsite, AZ and summers back home in Minnesota where he enjoyed the St. Croix River from his house boat. He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Barry Smith (Deb), Patrick Smith, and daughter, Penny Berg (Stephen); grandchildren, Jackie Smith, Sam Smith, Jamie Smith and Belle Edling; great-grandsons, Carson and Chase Smith; sisters, Joyce Buckarma, Judy Oswald (Bill), Jill Smith, Jackie Smith and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Mildred Smith; brothers, Allan, Alvin and Patrick Smith. Private services will be held in the spring.
