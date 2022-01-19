Our beautiful son Keith Killian (born Nov. 24, 1991) passed away on Jan. 11, 2022. He had a year of living his dream: working as an organic farmer on the island of Kauai. His long battle with alcohol addiction is now over and he is free.
Keith was a blessing and gift to us for 30 years and touched many lives with his gentle and caring spirit. He was a 2010 graduate of Stillwater High School and earned a degree in Applied Plant Science from the University of Minnesota.
Keith is survived by his parents Doug and Kris Killian of Lake Elmo, brother Craig, and a loving extended family.
A service of remembrance will be held for Keith on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN. Visitation at 9 am and service at 10 am. Any donations to the Killian family will be forwarded to organizations involved with alcoholism recovery and to support initiatives in rural, farming communities.
