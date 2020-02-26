Kathleen Marie O’Nash Walker of Little Rock, AR passed away February 19, 2020. She was born May 11, 1942 in Tyler, MN to William Onasch and Grace Dahlin. She grew up and attended school in Stillwater, MN. She graduated from Stillwater High School in 1960 then moved to Benton Harbor, MI where she worked for Whirlpool Co. and then moved to Seattle, WA where she was an insurance agent for New York Life until she met and married her husband of 43 years, Norman Ray Walker. They moved from Seattle to Portland, OR where they lived for 10 years before moving to Little Rock, AR in 1994. Kitty was extremely talented in cooking, sewing and caring for her yard. She was a voracious reader all her life. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she held many leadership positions and found great pleasure in teaching and working with the youth programs. She loved to travel and has spent time in India, Africa, Europe and throughout the United States. She leaves many friends and family that will surely miss her. Kathleen and Ray have three children: James, married to Azida, and they have two children, Javeed and Alanna, and live in Little Rock; Elizabeth, married to Cody Kimber, and they have three children, Behr, Scotlyn and Ford, and live in St. George, UT; and Victoria, who is single, and lives in Portland, OR. She is also survived by her sister, Deanna Johnson and three nephews, Tim, Tom and Tyler all of Minneapolis, MN. Funeral service will be 4 p.m., Saturday, February 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 600 S. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, AR 72205. Visitation will be 2-3:30 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.