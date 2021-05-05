Kathleen Marie (Berg) Vadnais

Kathleen passed peacefully on May 2, 2021 in Oak Park Heights, MN. Kathleen was born on July 19, 1944 in Bloomington, MN to Donald and Muriel Berg and graduated from Bloomington High School. Kathleen was a journalist, writer, and peacemaker. She was the editor of the Earth Sheltered Living Magazine and the editor of the West 7th Community Reporter in St. Paul for 20 years. She enjoyed collaborating on writing projects with her beloved husband, Donald Empson, including the second edition of his book, “The Street Where You Live: A Guidebook to the Place Names of St. Paul.” She was a professional mediator who assisted solving disputes peacefully through the Washington County Courthouse. She was an advocate of healthy living and was a River Market Community Co-op President. Kathleen loved and cherished her family, friends, and husband tremendously. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William Berg and Donald Berg. She is survived by her husband, Donald Empson; children, Stephen Vadnais (Kathryn), Erik Vadnais (Brigid), Joel Vadnais (Irina), and Emmy Vadnais (Alexander); six grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Kathleen brought joy and love to all occasions. She will be remembered for her intelligence, compassion, quick wit, and how she made this a better world. Thank you to the loving care from Mayly Collins and Our Lady of Peace Hospice. A celebration of her life will be held with family and friends this summer.
