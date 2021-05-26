Kathy was born October 15, 1945 and passed away May 17, 2021. She is survived by daughter, Sarah West; son, Brian Hicks; and grandchildren, Dillon, Harrison and Cameron West. She was married to Larry Carlson who passed December 9, 2012. Kathy spent 30 years working in event planning for weddings and events such as Lumberjack Days and concerts. Kathy spent many years riding Harleys with her beloved husband Larry Carlson, going to Sturgis, South Dakota and traveling all over the U.S. They also spent time in Europe, Egypt and Israel and kept returning to Paris. She was unconventionally funny and was a lifelong fan of the comedy group Monty Python. Her lifelong love and passion for Stillwater, Minnesota was admirable. She leaves behind many friends. Memorial Service will be at The Church of the Ascension, 214 North 3rd Street, Stillwater on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ascension.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.