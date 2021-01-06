Age 76, of Houlton, WI Passed away peacefully on December 28, 2020. Karen was the proud mother of four and grandmother of eleven. She was a great listener. Whether holding a tea party, reading a book, or making sure they knew she loved them, she loved spending time with her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren. Karen graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1962 and the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1966. She obtained her Master of Social Work from the University of Minnesota in 1988, having completed her studies while managing to mother her four children, support them in all of their activities, and finding her passion. She went on to work as a psychotherapist for many years. She always found great joy in helping others. Karen was preceded in death by her father Walter Pree and mother, Janet Pree Inman. She is survived by her husband, James Dahl, son Peter (Jenny), daughter, Elizabeth Dahl Kelly (Kevin), son Erik Cedarleaf Dahl (Elissa), son Bryan Dahl (Katie), grandchildren, Laura, Isaac, Rachel, Lianna, Mina, Hazel, Lucia, Alice, Soli, Sarah, and Wilson, sisters Susan Hocker (Ben), Mary Beth Dwyer (Kevin), and brother Mark Pree. Celebration of Life will occur this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Youth Services Bureau (https://ysb.net/) or the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley (https://frcscv.org/). Arrangements handled by Simonet Funeral Home, Stillwater, MN.
