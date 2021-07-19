Karen L. Vitalis

Karen Linnea Vitalis, age 74, of Taylors Falls, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home in Taylors Falls. Celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the United Methodist Church, Taylors Falls, MN with a visitation two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Franconia Cemetery, Franconia Township, Shafer, MN. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.

