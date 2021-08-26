Karen (Gladys) Jackson Remington, age 74, ended a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s on August 17, 2021. Born March 16, 1947, in Stillwater, MN, she was the daughter of the late Gordon August James Jackson and Harriet Geneva (Anderson) Jackson. Karen was a graduate of Stillwater High School, Class of 1965. She was also a graduate of Simpson College, Indianola, IA. She touched many people in a positive and loving way throughout her life. Starting as a French teacher early in life in Eldora, IA, and later in life as a team member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, which she valued greatly. She was an avid reader (especially to her granddaughters), actively practiced her faith and above all loved to satisfy her sweet tooth. She was in her own class of being a generous and caring person to others. She was a caregiver for many throughout her life. She spent the last years of her life living at Good Life Senior Living in Hugo, MN. She touched many lives while there. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Tom) Avery of Kansas City, and Greg (Maureen) Allen of Prairie Farm, WI; grandchildren, Bree and Bella Avery of Kansas City; niece, Tracey Jackson of Denver, CO; nephew, Jacob Jackson of Denver, CO; and brother, Bruce Jackson of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; her sister-in-law, Pat Jackson; and her parents, Gordon and Harriet Jackson. The family extends sincere appreciation to the staff at Good Life Senior Living in Hugo and St. Croix Hospice. They made her final years both peaceful and memorable. A funeral service for Karen Jackson Remington will be held on Thursday, September 2nd at 10am at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 115 N. 4th Street in Stillwater, MN. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater immediately following the service.
