Karen Brodeen McKown died September 27, 2021 in Marin County, California at the age of 85 surrounded by her loving family.
Karen was born on December 17, 1935 in Stillwater, Minnesota. The only child of Runo and Ruth Brodeen. Karen grew up in Stillwater enjoying many seasons of sun and snow with friends and family. She often told tales of summer days in her youth spent swimming in Stillwater's Lily lake or walking to the beach on the St. Croix river.
Upon graduation from Stillwater High School, Karen attended Carleton College, where she met some of her closest lifelong friends. In her junior year, Karen transferred to the University of Minnesota where she graduated in 1957 with a BA in Humanities.
As a recent college graduate, Karen moved to New York City where she worked as an insurance underwriter. She lived at the Markel Evangeline residence serving as a base for her and her new friends to enjoy after work life in the West Village. Experiencing museums, plays, music, food and fashion made a lasting impression on Karen which influenced her interests the rest of her life.
Karen met her husband Scott through a series of chance encounters all related to their shared connection to the St. Croix River in Minnesota. They married March 28, 1961 in Stillwater Minnesota moved immediately to Denver returning to Minnesota a year later where they had two sons Craig and Clark.
In 1970, Karen moved with her family to Northern California where they settled in Mill Valley and remained for the next 51 years. It was in Mill Valley that they raised their sons. Family gatherings were her favorites. Those occasions created special memories for all and especially her children’s families. Karen was devoted to her sons and her three grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Karen's interest and natural talents in women's fashion led her to study the business of fashion and merchandizing. She held positions in women's retail sales at two women’s ware shops as well as at Nordstrom and Macy’s. In sales, Karen loved connecting her customers with the clothing that fit their needs and that reflected something special about them as individuals. Before retiring, Karen worked with Scott and another partner on website development during the early days of the Internet.
Karen was a loving mother to her two sons a great cook and a collector of recipes. Karen enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings filled with family and laughter. In her down time, Karen was an avid reader and rarely missed an opportunity to complete a New York Times crossword puzzle.
Karen’s sense of humor, love of life and family, her curiosity and interest in all things big and small, unending love of her husband and indomitable spirit marked the span of her lifetime.
Karen is survived by her husband Scott, her two sons Craig (Vicki) and Clark (Beth), and grandchildren, Kealey, Arden, and Kate, and was a radiant and loving example of family to her step-grandchildren Maren and Elinor Smith.
The family is planning a small celebration of Karen’s life in Minnesota in the summer of 2022.
