Karen Ann Peterson (nee Brown)

Age 80 Lifelong resident of Stillwater, MN Karen passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 13, 2021. She was a wonderful and caring mother, grandmother, and sister. Karen’s passion was her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Frances Brown. Survived by her children, Lisa (Vern) Christensen, Joe (Harriete) Junker, Jennifer (Robert) Hamm, and Shawn Junker; grandchildren, Shawna, Chaz, Megan, Tara Jo, Ryann, Jax, Saundra, Alexandra, Cody, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Caden, Maddy, Mason, Jack, Claire, Daphne, Avery, Lucy, William, Beau, Jace, Jaylee, Cruz, Laicey, Madden, Willow, and Jaelynn; brothers, Bobby (Ginny), Kerry, and David (Gail); and many nieces, nephews, and loving family and friends. Private family service will be held. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.

